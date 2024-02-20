News
Tamil Nadu presents separate agricultural budget

Tamil Nadu presents separate agricultural budget

February 20, 2024
February 20, 2024 11:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday presented the agriculture budget for 2024-25 in the assembly and announced new initiatives, including those aimed at improving soil fertility.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam presents the agriculture budget for 2024-25 in the assembly. Photograph: Screen grab

In his budget speech, the minister said the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers, herbicides, and pesticides, has led to a decline in overall soil fertility.

Recognising the imperative to shift towards sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices for the well-being of society, he said a new flagship scheme the 'Chief Minister's Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme' (CM MK MKS--CM's scheme to protect soil fertility) with '22 components' will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 206 crore during the year 2024-2025.

 

Steps to reduce chemical fertilisers in paddy crop, measures to nurture villages to help them tackle climate change were among the announcements the Minister made in the House.

Also, Panneerselvam announced seed distribution to encourage traditional paddy varieties that could help fight against diabetes.

Also he set apart Rs 65.30 crore for millet crops, the purposes include optimising yield.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Farmers reject govt offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Will legalise MSP if ....: Kharge amid farmers' march
'Insertion of MSP in three farm laws is no solution'
Has Paytm Woken Up Too Late?
'BJP will be scared of disclosures'
Mine bidders to face penalties for delays
Just Starting Your Career? 10 Useful Tips
MSP law cannot be done in a hurry, says agri minister

Govt plans to make India self-reliant in edible oils

