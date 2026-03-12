Suresh Gopi Defends Protocol After Kerala CM Boycotts Modi Event

Union Minister Suresh Gopi clarifies the protocol surrounding Prime Minister Modi's events after the Kerala Chief Minister boycotted an event due to an invitation dispute, highlighting security procedures and political dynamics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Thursday said people who can be on the dais at the Prime Minister's event are selected in accordance with the Blue Book protocol.

He was responding to reporters about the state government, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, not attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Kochi on Wednesday after PWD Minister P A Muhammad Riyas was not invited.

Modi had inaugurated several projects, including the renovated stretches of National Highway-66 in Kerala, during the event in Kochi.

The union minister said the central government had informed the state government that arrangements for the dais would be made in accordance with the Blue Book protocol during the Prime Minister's programme.

"If the state government had responded saying that they want a concerned minister to be included, the arrangements would have been made accordingly," he said.

He said the Special Protection Group (SPG) has a protocol regarding the number of persons allowed on the dais and that should be followed.

"I won't say it is an unnecessary controversy as their politics requires it. They can only move ahead like that," he said.

He also said he has no objection if the state government organises another inaugural event for the NH before the Prime Minister's programme.

"Then how many parallel inaugurations would I have done, considering the number of projects implemented? There is also politics in not giving permission to projects for which MP funds were given," he said.

SPG Procedures and Security Checks

Responding to Kerala Minister M B Rajesh's allegation that the SPG sought his Aadhaar card when he arrived to attend the Prime Minister's event in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year, Gopi said there was nothing unusual about it.

He said he himself was frisked at four places during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kochi.

"People accompanying me told the SPG that I am a Minister of State. But they insisted on checking," he said.

He said he was aware of SPG procedures and had carried his Aadhaar card, passport and driving licence when he attended the Prime Minister's event in Kochi.

"It is not for them to win and us to lose," he said.

He also said, that in a similar fashion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had once been stopped and asked to show his Aadhaar card at an event.

"They even frisked my back and said there was some metal. Then I lifted my dress and showed them the belt, which had a metal buckle," he said.

Gopi said work on the entire National Highway stretches in Kerala has not been completed yet.

He said he had requested that the NH stretches where work was completed be opened.

CPI(M) Leader's Potential Independent Candidacy

When asked about CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran reportedly deciding to contest as an independent candidate, Gopi said Sudhakaran appeared emotionally sad.

He said he had not spoken to Sudhakaran about joining the BJP.

"I spoke to him only to offer moral support. We have not spoken a word of politics during the conversation," he said.

Gopi said that during a conversation about 1.5 years ago, after Sudhakaran had issues with his party leadership, he had advised him not to create a deadlock for his party.

"No one has the right to question a person for showing his personality," he said.

Gopi said he could not comment on whether the party's stand against Sudhakaran was fair, as he did not belong to the CPI(M).

"People of Kerala know his heart. It is his decision," he said.

Asked whether the BJP would support Sudhakaran if he contested as an independent, Gopi said the decision would have to be taken by the party.

When asked whether the BJP had held talks with CPI MLA C C Mukundan, who was expelled from his party, he said it was natural for discussions to take place when a leader decided to leave a party. However, he added that it is up to the individual to decide which party he would join.