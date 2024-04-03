News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya

Source: PTI
April 03, 2024 15:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Wednesday announced that she would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, thereby extending her support to the National Democratic Alliance candidate and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I will not leave Mandya and you will see me working for you in the coming days. I have decided to join the BJP," the 60-year-old actor-turned-politician said addressing her supporters in Mandya.

 

Sumalatha had won the 2019 general elections with the support of BJP defeating Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

JD-S headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda joined the NDA in September last year.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP would now contest in 25 constituencies and the JD-S the remaining three, including Mandya, in the state.

She said though she was an independent MP, the BJP government at the Centre gave grants to Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.

Sumalatha praised BJP leaders for always taking her into confidence before taking any decision pertaining to Mandya.

"When the prime minister told me that the BJP needs me and requested me not to leave the party, I have to honour him," she said.

Sumalatha said the BJP leaders offered her a ticket to contest from elsewhere but she rejected it saying that she will stick to Mandya for being the 'daughter-in-law' of the district.

She said some of her supporters also wanted her to join Congress.

"But a senior Congress leader said the party never felt the need of Sumalatha in the party -- neither earlier nor now or in future. How can a person with self-esteem ever wish to go to Congress after listening to these words," the MP said.

In her emotionally-charged speech, Sumalatha explained her commitment towards Mandya as her husband late Ambareesh belonged to this district.

The MP also explained to the crowd about her works in the last five years.

According to her, Lok Sabha elections are not a child's play and being a woman contesting the election as an independent MP was even more challenging.

"However, you showered your blessings in 2019 and made me the independent MP," Sumalatha said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Revealed! BJP's gameplan to breach 400+ LS seats
Revealed! BJP's gameplan to breach 400+ LS seats
JD-S allied with BJP to save...: Deve Gowda
JD-S allied with BJP to save...: Deve Gowda
Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list
Maha CM's son vs ex-MNS leader? Sena-UBT declares list
157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL
157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL
Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP
Boxer Vijender Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP
Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters
Gujarat Titans spinners vs Punjab Kings batters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

MP Sumalatha extends 'full support' to Modi govt

MP Sumalatha extends 'full support' to Modi govt

K'taka's independent MP Sumalatha heading to BJP

K'taka's independent MP Sumalatha heading to BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances