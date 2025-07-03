HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sudden heart attacks linked to Covid vax? New study finds...

Sudden heart attacks linked to Covid vax? New study finds...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 18:46 IST

x

A study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has claimed that there was no link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden cardiac arrests among young individuals.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

A panel of doctors at a press conference in AIIMS said that the ongoing study has so far examined 300 cases of sudden death, particularly among people under the age of 40. Though all of them had received COVID-19 vaccine doses, preliminary findings suggest other health and lifestyle-related causes were more prominent reasons behind the attack.

Dr S Narang, a cardiologist at AIIMS-Delhi, said "There is no conclusive evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing sudden cardiac arrests. In fact, vaccines have proven to be more beneficial by reducing the severity of infections and associated complications."

 

The study found that the most common cause of sudden death among the analysed cases was cardiac arrest, often linked to lifestyle issues such as smoking, blood clot, alcohol consumption and arterial blockages.

"Nearly 50 per cent of the individuals studied were found to have a history of drinking and smoking," he said.

The second most common cause was classified as "negative autopsy"-- cases where no clear symptoms or abnormalities were found during post-mortem examinations, the cardiologist added.

Dr Sudhir, a pathologist at AIIMS-Delhi, said, "While older individuals often suffer cardiac arrests due to arterial blockages, in younger people, sudden deaths may also be linked to genetic heart conditions, binge drinking, drug use, or excessive exercise post-COVID."

Some deaths were also attributed to lifestyle-induced heart conditions, such as heart muscle fat deposits, high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, psychosocial stress, and abdominal obesity.

He recommended regular exercise and a diet rich in fruits and vegetables to reduce these risks.

The panel also said that blood clots caused by COVID-19 infections may pose a significant risk to heart health. The Department of Hematology indicated that such clotting has been particularly dangerous in some post-COVID cases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says
Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says
Why Are Younger Indians Getting Heart Attacks?
Why Are Younger Indians Getting Heart Attacks?
Sudden cardiac arrest: What you must know
Sudden cardiac arrest: What you must know
Heart attack: The silent killer that took Anant Bajaj's life
Heart attack: The silent killer that took Anant Bajaj's life
Don't Trust AI's Medical Advice!
Don't Trust AI's Medical Advice!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 2

Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

7 Iconic Chennai Backdrops in Movies

VIDEOS

Water level of Alaknanda rises above danger mark in Rudraprayag1:51

Water level of Alaknanda rises above danger mark in...

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by forces in Kuchal0:54

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by...

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar1:53

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD