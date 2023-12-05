News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Strange': Plea against govt for delaying collegium names not listed

'Strange': Plea against govt for delaying collegium names not listed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 05, 2023 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A petitioner, who has alleged delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges, told the Supreme Court it was "strange" that the matter was not listed for hearing on Tuesday despite the court's November 20 order.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The apex court is seized of two petitions, including the one alleging a delay on the government's part in clearing the names recommended by the collegium.

 

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia had heard the matter on November 20 and posted it for further hearing on Tuesday.

An advocate, representing one of the petitioners, mentioned the issue before the bench and said the pleas were to be listed for hearing on Tuesday but got deleted from the cause list.

"I have not deleted it," Justice Kaul told the lawyer.

Later in the day, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for another petitioner, also raised the issue.

"It is strange that it has been deleted," he said, voicing surprise.

Justice Kaul told Bhushan, "Your friend mentioned (the issue) in the morning. I just said one thing, I have not deleted that matter".

When Bhushan said the court should seek an explanation about it from the registry,

Justice Kaul told him, "I am sure the chief justice is aware of it."

Bhushan said it was very unusual that the matter got deleted even though there was a judicial order to list it today.

"Some things are best left sometimes unsaid," Justice Kaul told the senior lawyer.

Bhushan said the matter was being dealt with by Justice Kaul-led bench for a long time.

"I therefore clarify it is not that I have deleted the matter or I am not willing to take up the matter, both," Justice Kaul said.

While hearing the matter on November 20, the apex court had flagged the issue of the Centre "picking and choosing" high court judges recommended for transfer by the collegium, saying it does not send out a good signal.

The appointment of judges through the collegium system, where judges appoint judges of constitutional courts, has often become a hot-button issue between the Supreme Court and the Centre, with the mechanism drawing criticism from different quarters.

The top court is hearing petitions, including the one filed by the Advocates' Association, Bengaluru, seeking contempt action against the Union ministry of law and justice for allegedly not adhering to the timeline set by the court in a 2021 judgment for clearing the names recommended by the SC collegium for elevation and transfer of high court judges.

One of the pleas has alleged "wilful disobedience" of the time-frame laid down by the apex court in its April 20, 2021 order to facilitate timely appointment of judges.

In that order, the court had said the Centre shall appoint judges within three-four weeks if the collegium reiterates its recommendations unanimously.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt selectively appointing judges troublesome: SC
Govt selectively appointing judges troublesome: SC
SC collegium recommends names of CJs for 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names of CJs for 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends 18 as HC judges
SC collegium recommends 18 as HC judges
Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London
Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London
Michaung crosses Andhra coast, to weaken in 2 hours
Michaung crosses Andhra coast, to weaken in 2 hours
BJP surges in SC/ST seats in MP, bags 50 of 82
BJP surges in SC/ST seats in MP, bags 50 of 82
Ashwin's Glimpse Of Cyclone Damage
Ashwin's Glimpse Of Cyclone Damage
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt picking and choosing judges for transfer, says SC

Govt picking and choosing judges for transfer, says SC

70 SC collegium reccos for judges pending with govt

70 SC collegium reccos for judges pending with govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances