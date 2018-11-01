Stone-pelters attack media van after 2 terrorists killed in encounter

November 01, 2018 13:09 IST

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

After the encounter, stone-pelters targeted an outdoor broadcasting (OB) van of ANI,smashing its windshield.

"Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Zagoo locality of Khansahib area in the district," a police official said.

He said during the operation, the terrorists fired on the search party, which was retaliated by the security forces.

"During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were neutralised. Their identities are being ascertained," the police official said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

After the operation, a mob attacked ANI OB van, even as the vehicle was identifiable with a large dish antenna fitted atop its roof and 'Press' placard posted on the front.

The crew was on the assignment to cover the encounter.

Security personnel soon provided a cover to the reporters and cameramen, forcing the stone-pelters to retreat.

In a video of the incident, a mob can be seen hurling stones at security forces and media crew.

With PTI inputs.