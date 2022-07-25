News
Rediff.com  » News » Statue of Col Rinchen, Lion of Ladakh and 2-time MVC awardee, comes up in Leh

Statue of Col Rinchen, Lion of Ladakh and 2-time MVC awardee, comes up in Leh

Source: PTI
July 25, 2022 22:09 IST
IMAGE: A formal portrait of Colonel Chewang Rinchen, the Lion of Ladakh.

Ladakh has put up a seven-feet high statue of two-time Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) awardee and hero of the battle of Turtuk, Colonel Chewang Rinchen, at his native Sumoor village in Leh, officials said on Monday.

The statue was inaugurated in a ceremony at Sumoor village by Brigadier Padam Thakur, Commander 102 Infantry brigade, they said.

Around 150 villagers, including his relatives, friends, his daughter Dr Phuntsog Angmo, brother Tsultim Nurbu, sister Phunchok Angmo, besides Tegar councillor Rigzin Lhundup among others were also present on the occasion.

 

The total cost of the statute and upcoming park is Rs 7 lakh. The bust of the statute was sculpted by Tsering Gurmet Kungyam, they added

Col Rinchen was born on November 11, 1931, at Sumur village, Nubra Valley, in Ladakh region, and is known as the 'Lion of Ladakh' for his extraordinary acts of courage in defending Leh and Partapur sector.

He was a highly decorated officer in the Indian Army from the Union territory of Ladakh and was the youngest-ever recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest Indian gallantry decoration, for his role in the defence of Ladakh in the first Kashmir War 1947-48.

He received the 2nd Maha Vir Chakra after the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 for his role in the conquest of Turtuk and Tyakshi, in what came to be known as the Battle of Turtuk, the officials said.

He was one of only six Indian defence personnel to have been awarded the Maha Vir Chakra twice.

He was also awarded a Sena Medal for gallantry in the 1962 India-China War and mention in dispatches for gallantry in the Indo-Pakistan War 1965.

Source: PTI
 
Print this article
