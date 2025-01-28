HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sri Lankan navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, 5 hurt

Five Indian fishermen sustained serious injuries, including two of them seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island early Tuesday, triggering a strong reaction by India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The acting high commissioner of the island nation in India was summoned to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat.

In its reaction, India said use of force is "not acceptable" under any circumstances whatsoever.

 

"An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning," it said.

"Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital," it said.

Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, it added.

Indian consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

"The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident," the MEA said.

The Indian high commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

"The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA said.

