Sri Lanka: Ex-Intel Chief Held Over Easter Bombings

A Sri Lankan court has extended the detention of the former intelligence chief as investigations continue into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

IMAGE: All photographs: Ramesh Menon

Key Points Former intelligence chief Suresh Sallay remains detained in connection to the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings.

Sallay is being held under the Counter Terrorism Act and was named as a suspect in the Easter Sunday attacks probe.

The Sri Lankan government is facing pressure to investigate all individuals involved in the deadly 2019 Easter attacks.

The current government reopened investigations into the 2019 Easter bombings, alleging a previous cover-up.

A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday ordered further detention of the former head of the state intelligence service in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to a local Islamist extremist group linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 others.

Arrest and Investigation of Suresh Sallay

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, was arrested two months ago and held in detention.

In late March, the court asked the police to produce him in court in April after he was named the third suspect in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks probe.

Sallay was arrested on February 25 for questioning in a bid to track down the mastermind of the suicide bombings, which devastated churches and five-star hotels.

Calls for Further Investigation

Earlier on Tuesday, Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith urged authorities to investigate individuals directly or indirectly involved in the deadly attacks, irrespective of their status.

Sallay was not allowed visits by family members as he is being held under the Counter Terrorism Act.

Allegations of Inaction and Cover-Up

The then government in Sri Lanka was accused of inaction to prevent the 2019 attacks despite intelligence shared by India.

The current National People's Power (NPP) government reopened the investigations in 2024, claiming that political influence had led to its cover-up.

The Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka remain a sensitive issue, with families of victims seeking justice and accountability. The attacks prompted widespread condemnation and led to increased security measures across the country. Investigations into the bombings have been ongoing, with various individuals and groups being scrutinised for their potential involvement.