HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sri Lanka confers highest civilian award on Modi

Sri Lanka confers highest civilian award on Modi

By Manash Pratim Bhuyan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 22:15 IST

x

Sri Lanka on Saturday conferred its highest civilian award, the Mithra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his role in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Colombo on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The award was bestowed on Modi by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at a ceremony held at the presidential secretariat.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to be awarded the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' by President Dissanayake. This award does not only honour me, but also honours 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

"It is a tribute to the historic ties and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka," he said.

 

The award was instituted in February 2008 by then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and its previous recipients include former Maldivian president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the award is a recognition of the role of the prime minister in strengthening and transforming the India-Sri Lanka partnership, especially the unprecedented assistance that New Delhi rendered to Colombo during the economic crisis a few years ago.

The recipient of the honour is awarded a citation and a silver medal to be worn around the neck, studded and adorned with nine types of Sri Lankan gems and the symbols of a lotus, globe, sun, moon and sheaves of rice.

The Dharma Chakra on the medal reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The Pun Kalasa or ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice symbolises prosperity and renewal, according to an official.

The Navarathna or nine precious gems are depicted within a globe encircled by lotus petals.

Modi landed in Colombo last evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Manash Pratim Bhuyan
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is important
Why Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is important
Modi reaches Colombo, 10 ambitious outcomes expected
Modi reaches Colombo, 10 ambitious outcomes expected
In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign defence partnership pact
In a first, India, Sri Lanka sign defence partnership pact
Sri Lanka Accords Modi Historic Welcome
Sri Lanka Accords Modi Historic Welcome
India, Sri Lanka to ink major defence pact 40 yrs after IPKF intervention
India, Sri Lanka to ink major defence pact 40 yrs after IPKF intervention

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 2

15 Stamps Of Temples, Churches, Masjids, Synagogues

webstory image 3

Taste Of Home Favourites: 10 Khichdi Recipes

VIDEOS

Preparations in full swing ahead of Ram Navami in Darjeeling1:47

Preparations in full swing ahead of Ram Navami in Darjeeling

Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Baba Bhootnath temple in Mandi1:49

Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Baba Bhootnath temple in...

CNS Dinesh Tripathi welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at INS Hansa in Goa1:45

CNS Dinesh Tripathi welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD