SPG chief, responsible for Modi's protection, passes away

Last updated on: September 06, 2023 12:40 IST
Special Protection Group (SPG) director Arun Kumar Sinha died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was 61.

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31. He was appointed SPG chief in March 2016, and had been unwell for the past few months.

 

The SPG was raised in 1985 with the aim of providing proximate security cover to the prime minister, former prime ministers and their immediate family members. Later, their mandate was amended and they now only provide security cover to the prime minister of the day.

Sinha had previously served as DCP, Range IG, intelligence IG and administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

AGENCIES
 
