News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'South se saaf, north se half': Pilot's prediction for BJP

'South se saaf, north se half': Pilot's prediction for BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2024 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be wiped out in the south and reduced to the half of its current strength in north India in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Photograph: @SachinPilot/Xm

The saffron party had realised after the first phase of the elections that it was "on the backfoot," he said, talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.

"Someone has said, 'south se saaf, north se half'. It means the BJP will get half of the seats it currently has in the north while it will fail to open its account in the south and east. It will shrink," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.

Pilot, who is his party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh, also said he wanted to congratulate the people of Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in the state for exercising their franchise in large numbers in the first phase despite several challenges. "Reports coming from there are very positive, and I believe we will achieve success," he added.

 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Sunday, he informed.

The two seats are among three parliamentary constituencies in the state which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

"Though the turnout in the first phase was low, the reports we have been receiving are that people are looking for a change. This election is for change," Pilot said.

After assessing the BJP's performance in the last ten years, people have realised that they need a better option, which is the Congress and opposition's INDIA bloc, he said.

Pilot also expressed confidence that his party would win most of the seats in Rajasthan where polling was held in the first phase.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
'BJP Has 6,000 Cr To Spend On Elections'
'We've not quit BJP...'
'We've not quit BJP...'
Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?
Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?
What my son did was...: Mother of K'taka murder accused
What my son did was...: Mother of K'taka murder accused
Vinesh secures 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India
Vinesh secures 50kg Paris Olympics quota for India
Narine, the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
Narine, the greatest bowler in IPL history: Gambhir
I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC
I am a proud Sanghi: JNU VC
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

What If Modi Scores Below 200 Seats...

What If Modi Scores Below 200 Seats...

'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'

'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances