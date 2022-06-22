News
Rediff.com  » News » Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery

Sonia seeks time from ED till complete recovery

Source: PTI
June 22, 2022 16:06 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid and a lung infection.

The Congress president had been summoned by the agency for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23.

 

"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter. 

Gandhi was discharged on Monday from a private Delhi hospital where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action "political vendetta".

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
