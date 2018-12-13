Sonia, Priyanka in talks with Rahul to decide CMs of Raj, MP, C'garh

December 13, 2018 18:26 IST

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were in a huddle with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his home on Thursday as suspense escalated on who would be named the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

IMAGE: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, Rahul held talks with the party's central observers in the states, who gave him inputs on the views of the newly-elected legislators in the three states.

K C Venugopal, All India Congress Committee general secretary and party's observer for Rajasthan, met Rahul Gandhi again in the evening, seen as an indication of tight race between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for the CM's post in the state.

Sonia Gandhi drove to Rahul's Tughlaq Lane residence to discuss the choices for the new chief ministers, party sources said. Priyanka was also present at the discussions.

Rahul held separate meetings with Gehlot and Pilot, besides meeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the frontrunners for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

The three spent around 15 minutes each with the Congress president, and left without talking to the media.

Security was tightened in Jaipur ahead of the announcement of the name of the next Rajasthan chief minister as the supporters of both Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had started gathering near their residences since morning.

A large number of supporters are present at the civil lines residence of Gehlot, while Pilot's supporters are also present near his house in Jalupura.

"Security arrangements have been tightened looking at the large number of supports at both the places. Additional policemen have been deployed to keep things under control," Additional Commission of Jaipur Police Nitindeep Bluggan told PTI.

Apart from their residences, the party members and leaders are also present at the PCC office at Sansarchandra road and waiting for the clearance from the party high command over the name of the chief minister.

Many Gurjar community members and supporters of Pilot had assembled near the PCC office on Wednesday when the Congress Legislature Party meeting was going on for the discussion over the name of the chief minister and kept raising slogans in support of Pilot.

"We are waiting for the official announcement of the chief minister's name. The decision was left on the party president. Nothing can be said at this moment," party MLA Raghu Sharma said.