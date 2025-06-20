Sonam misled probe, withheld murder details: Raghuvanshi's brother

The elder brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon trip, on Thursday alleged that the victim's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the case, was misleading the police, and demanded that she be subjected to a detailed questioning.

IMAGE: Meghalaya Special Investigation Team brings the accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case for the recreation of the crime at Wei Sawdong Falls, Cherrapunji, in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. Photograph: ANI Photo

He demanded that Sonam and four other accused in the case be brought to Indore for a thorough investigation to know the "complete truth" behind the murder which sent shockwaves across the country.

His remarks came on a day a Shillong court extended the police custody of Sonam and her alleged paramour Raj Kushwaha by two days.

"Sonam misled the investigators during the eight-day police custody and withheld key details about the murder. She must be remanded to police custody for a longer period for proper interrogation," Raja's brother Sachin Raghuvanshi while speaking to PTI in Indore.

He reiterated the demand for a narco test of Sonam's entire family, alleging that her relatives and friends might also have played a role in the conspiracy to murder his brother.

"It is not easy to plan such a massive conspiracy. The motive behind my brother's murder must be clearly established. For that, Sonam and the other accused should be brought to Indore for a detailed questioning," he added.

Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi, meanwhile, broke down while remembering her late son and kept repeating the same question: "Why did Sonam get my son killed?"

"She, her friends, and all those close to her must be interrogated in detail. What was my son's fault, and why did she get him killed? I won't find peace until I hear the answer to this directly from Sonam's mouth," she said.

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and three of Kushwaha's friends - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi - have been arrested for their alleged involvement in Raja Raghuvanshi's planned murder on May 23 in Meghalaya.

While a Shillong court extended Sonam and Kushwaha's police custody by two days, Chauhan, Rajput and Kurmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday.

Raja had gone missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, also known as Cherrapunji.

Sonam surrendered late on June 8 before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, while Kushwaha and the other three accused were arrested from different locations in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Raja hailed from a family engaged in the transport business. He had married Sonam on May 11 in Indore, and the couple left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police is probing the case in detail.