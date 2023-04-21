Son denied ticket, Eshwarappa gets a call from Modi

Days after his son's candidature was passed over for the Shivamogga assembly seat in poll-bound Karnataka, former minister and sitting legislator K S Eshwarappa was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, also shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call.

In the video, the prime minister is heard saying, "You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka.

In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the upcoming election.

Later addressing reporters, Eshwarappa said: "I had no clue even in my dream that the prime minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in the Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

The former minister also said that when party president J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently conveyed to the BJP central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics.

The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

The party, though, has given the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April 2022 after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing him of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave him a clean chit.