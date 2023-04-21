News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Son denied ticket, Eshwarappa gets a call from Modi

Son denied ticket, Eshwarappa gets a call from Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 21, 2023 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Days after his son's candidature was passed over for the Shivamogga assembly seat in poll-bound Karnataka, former minister and sitting legislator K S Eshwarappa was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister K S Eshwarappa. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from electoral politics, also shared a video of him talking to Modi in a phone call.

In the video, the prime minister is heard saying, "You have demonstrated your commitment to the party. I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

 

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet him whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka.

In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the upcoming election.

Later addressing reporters, Eshwarappa said: "I had no clue even in my dream that the prime minister will call me. His phone call has inspired me. We will win the election in the Shivamogga city. We will also make every effort to form the BJP government in Karnataka."

The former minister also said that when party president J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh called him with a request to retire from electoral politics, he did not have a second thought and quickly made his decision public.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy chief minister, had recently conveyed to the BJP central leadership his wish to retire from electoral politics.

The five-time MLA from the constituency, however, is said to have sought the ticket for his son K E Kantesh from the segment.

The party, though, has given the ticket to Channabasappa overlooking the senior leader's request.

Eshwarappa had stepped down as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister in April 2022 after a contractor Santosh Patil died by suicide accusing him of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works in Belagavi.

A probe later gave him a clean chit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
Karnataka Won't Be A Cakewalk For BJP
Recipe: Special Mutton Gosht
Recipe: Special Mutton Gosht
PM to chair meet on situation of Indians in hit Sudan
PM to chair meet on situation of Indians in hit Sudan
The Man Who Stunned Tim Cook
The Man Who Stunned Tim Cook
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?

'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'

'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances