Sohrabuddin case: All 22 accused acquitted

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday acquitted all the 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati, citing ‘insufficient evidence’.
Special CBI Judge S J Sharma in his ruling said the court felt sorry for the families of Shaikh and Prajapati as “three lives were lost”. But the system demands that the court go solely by evidence, he added.
All the accused were out on bail during the year-long trial.
The judge said the prosecution had failed to establish a cogent case to suggest that there was any conspiracy to kill Shaikh and the others, and that the accused persons had any role in it.
Judge Sharma said that while there was no denying that Shaikh and the others were killed, however, “going by the evidence on record, the court could not conclude that the present accused persons could be questioned, or, held accountable for those deaths.”
“The prosecution has failed to put forth any documentary or substantive evidence to suggest or establish the conspiracy theory against the 22 accused. It has failed to establish all charges levelled against them. Hence all the accused stand acquitted,” the judge said.
“I feel sorry for the families since three lives were lost. However, the system demands that courts go solely by substantive evidence on record,” he said.
Judge Sharma said the court cannot rely solely on “circumstantial and hearsay evidence”.
Despite sincere efforts made by the prosecution, a cogent case could not be established since the CBI lacked documentary evidence and reliable witnesses, the judge said.
“Two main prosecution witnesses turned hostile. What could the prosecution have done? It couldn’t have forced them not to turn hostile,” the judge said.
“Therefore, when this court ultimately went through all the evidence and testimonies on record, it concluded that no case of conspiracy could be established. Also, no link
between these 22 persons and the three deaths could be established,” he said.
As many as 21 of the 22 accused are junior-level police officials from Gujarat and Rajasthan, The prosecuting agency CBI said they were part of the teams which abducted Shaikh, Kausar Bi and Prajapati and later killed them in staged encounters.
The remaining accused was the owner of the farm house in Gujarat where Shaikh and his wife Kausar Bi were illegally detained before they were allegedly killed.
When the CBI took over the case, it had charged 38 persons, including Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah (then Gujarat home minister), Gulabchand Kataria (then Rajasthan home minister) and senior IPS officers like D G Vanzara and P C Pande.
The prosecution had examined 210 witnesses, of which 92 turned hostile.
Sixteen, including Shah, Kataria, Vanzara and Pande were earlier discharged by the CBI court due to lack of evidence against them.
The case was initially probed by the Gujarat CID before the CBI took over in 2010. The Supreme Court in 2013 directed that the trial be shifted to Mumbai from Gujarat on the central agency’s request to ensure a fair trial.
According to the CBI, Shaikh, an alleged gangster, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Prajapati were abducted by Gujarat police from a bus when they were on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad on the night of November 22-23, 2005.
Shaikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005 near Ahmedabad, while his wife was killed three days later and her body disposed of, the CBI had said.
It said that a year later, on December 27, 2006, Prajapati was also shot dead by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on the
Gujarat-Rajasthan border.
Though Vanzara is not facing trial in the case owing to his discharge in August 2017, the judge said it was improbable that Vanzara had any knowledge of the alleged
conspiracy.
The CBI had claimed that Vanzara had summoned Gujarat IPS Ashish Pandya while the latter was on leave, to be part of Prajapati’s alleged encounter.
“The CBI failed to produce any substantial evidence, phone records etc to prove that Vanzara called Pandya for this specific purpose. There is nothing to conclude that Vanzara had any knowledge of the alleged conspiracy,” the court said.
Shaikh’s brother Rubabuddin, who was present in court on Friday, said he was dispappointed at the verdict and would appeal against it in the Supreme Court.
After the judge pronounced the verdict, all the accused, who were present in court, congratulated and hugged each other with relief writ large on their faces.
Following is the timeline in the alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and associate Tulsi Prajapati, in which all the 22 accused, including 21 policemen, were acquitted by a special CBI court Friday.
-- November 22, 2005: Sohrabuddin, Kausar Bi and Prajapati are intercepted by a police team in a bus while returning to Sangli from Hyderabad and are taken into custody. Shaikh and his wife taken in one vehicle, Prajapati in another.
-- November 22 to 25, 2005: Shaikh and Kausar Bi kept in a farm house near Ahmedabad. Prajapati sent to Udaipur where he is lodged in a prison to face trial.
-- November 26, 2005: Shaikh killed in an alleged fake encounter, allegedly by a joint team comprising Gujarat and Rajasthan police.
-- November 29, 2005: Kausar Bi also allegedly killed by police, her body burnt and disposed of.
-- December 27, 2006: Prajapati taken from the Udaipur central prison by a team comprising Rajasthan and Gujarat police and allegedly killed in an encounter near Sarhad Chapri on Gujarat-Rajasthan border.
-- 2005-2006: Shaikh's family approaches Supreme Court for investigation into his encounter and also seeks to know the whereabouts of Kausar Bi. SC directs Gujarat state CID to conduct a probe in the case.
-- April 30, 2007: Gujarat government files a report before the Supreme Court stating Kausar Bi is dead and her body burnt and disposed of.
-- January 2010: Supreme Court hands over the probe to CBI.
-- July 23, 2010: CBI files chargesheet against 38 persons including the then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah, the then Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria and senior IPS officials.
-- July 25, 2010: CBI arrests Amit Shah in the case.
-- September 27, 2012: Supreme Court transfers trial in the case from Gujarat to Mumbai as sought by the CBI to ensure a fair trial.
-- December 30, 2014: A special CBI court in Mumbai discharges Amit Shah. Fifteen other accused including Kataria and senior IPS officials also discharged subsequently.
-- November 2015: Shaikh's brother Rubabuddin approaches the Bombay High Court to challenge Amit Shah's discharge. However, the same month, he tells the HC that he does not wish to
pursue the case and withdraws his petition.
-- October 2017: Special CBI court in Mumbai frames charges against 22 accused.
-- November 2017: Special CBI Judge S J Sharma commences trial in the case. Prosecution examines 210 witnesses, of which 92 turn hostile.
-- September 2018: Bombay HC upholds discharge granted to senior police officers D G Vanzara, Rajkumar Pandian, NK Amin, Vipul Aggarwal, Dinesh MN and Dalpat Singh Rathod.
-- December 5, 2018: Court closes the case completion of final arguments by prosecution and defence lawyers.
-- December 21, 2018: Court acquits all 22 accused in the case after observing that proseuction failed to establish charges against them.
