Rediff.com  » News » Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support

Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2024 12:17 IST
Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, his party said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, it said in a statement.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said.

 

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
