Sikhs protest near Kolkata BJP office over cop being called Khalistani

Around 200 people belonging to the Sikh community staged a demonstration in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Kolkata on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with an Indian Police Service officer who had alleged that West Bengal party leader Suvendu Adhikari labeled him as a 'Khalistani'.

IMAGE: IPS officer Jaspreet Singh speaks to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party MLAs, who were stopped by the police from going to Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Adhikari, along with another BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, had claimed that IPS officer Jaspreet Singh wasn't fulfilling his duties, but dismissed allegations that anyone from the party called him a 'Khalistani'.

"No one has abused him or used the word 'Khalistani'. He is trying to make an issue," Paul claimed.

On Tuesday, the IPS officer had questioned the BJP workers, "Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you."

A protester near the BJP office said, "The farmers from Punjab are described as Khalistanis by some BJP leaders for demanding better support price for their crops. A policeman hailing from Punjab has been similarly labeled by the saffron party for doing his duty as a police officer."

"We are all patriotic Indians. None can question our patriotism, our sacrifice, our love for the country. Why should wearing turbans as part of our religious right make a Sikh tagged as a Khalistani? We demand an apology from the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue," an elderly Sikh gentleman said.

The IPS officer was deputed to prevent Adhikari from visiting the restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Similar protests were held by members of the Sikh community in Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned BJP's 'divisive politics' and said attempts to undermine the reputation of Sikhs were audacious.

However, Adhikari denied the allegations, accusing the TMC of diverting attention from developments in Sandeshkhali, which had been witnessing protests after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of 'sexually assaulting' them under coercion.

BJP should apologise, says AAP leader

Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Rai slammed the BJP said it should apologise for insulting the officer.

Rai also alleged that the BJP, with its 'arrogance of power', hands out 'certificates' as it sometimes label someone as a 'traitor or a Khalistani or a terrorist or a Naxalite'.

"It shows how this thinking of hatred is ingrained in their psyche," Rai charged, and said the BJP should apologise for this incident.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to Rai's comments.