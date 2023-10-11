News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sikh who sheltered Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report

Sikh who sheltered Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2023 23:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An immigration tribunal in Canada has ruled that a Sikh man who "housed and fed Khalistani militants in India" over a decade should be allowed into the country because he did so “mostly out of necessity” and fear of retribution, a media report said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the National Post newspaper, Immigration and Refugee Board tribunal member Heidi Worsfold in a recent ruling said the government did not have reasonable grounds to declare Indian citizen Kamaljit Ram inadmissible to enter Canada based on the belief he had provided a “safe house” and “logistical support” to Khalistani militants.

 

The immigration tribunal ruled that the Sikh man who “housed and fed” armed Khalistani militants in India over a decade should be allowed into Canada because he did so “mostly out of necessity” and fear of retribution, the paper said.

The original decision to bar Ram from Canada by the federal government came after he told Canada Border Services Agency officers during an interview that he sheltered and fed armed Sikh militants at his farm in India on-and-off between 1982 and 1992.

Worsfold found the government went well too far in its assessment of Ram's support for the armed militants at the time, namely omitting to note that he repeatedly said he accepted to host the armed individuals because he “feared the consequences” of being on the wrong end of the group.

The ruling comes amid a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia, a claim rejected by India as "absurd" and "motivated".

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked gunmen. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India last month asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
How Canada is 'soft peddling' Khalistani extremists
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...
Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...
Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists
Army chief felicitates Neeraj, other Asiad medallists
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest
Manipur extends net ban till Oct 16; students protest
TCS says IT cos not yet out of woods; Q2 net up 9%
TCS says IT cos not yet out of woods; Q2 net up 9%
Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'

'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances