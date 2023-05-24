News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Delhi today to discuss cabinet expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2023 11:14 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing ministers.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greet each other during the state assembly session in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the Chief Minister's official schedule, Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 pm, and will halt in the national capital tonight.

According to Shivakumar's office, the Deputy CM will accompany Siddaramaiah.

Details of the Delhi visit has not been shared with media, but party sources said they are expected to meet Congress leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to Ministers and cabinet expansion.

 

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

According to Congress sources, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers, against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet, as there were allegedly differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names, during the discussions held in New Delhi last week, ahead of swearing-in.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah.

With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
