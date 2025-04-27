Sidda clarifies 'no need for war' remark; BJP calls him 'Pakistan Ratna'

Amid Pakistan media playing up his "no need for war" comments over the Pahalgam terror attack, and Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that he did not say complete no to war, but meant there should be war only if it is inevitable, as it is not the solution.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said there is no need for a war with Pakistan, but the central government should strengthen the security system. Photograph: @siddaramaiah/X

Asserting that it was the duty of the Central government to provide security to tourists at Pahalgam, he reiterated his stand that there were lapses in this regard, and failure on the part of the intelligence in preventing the incident.

The terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has left 26 persons dead, including two from Karnataka.

"No need for war means, if inevitable there should be war...only if inevitable there should be war, there cannot be a solution from war. I did not say no to demands for war," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

When told about Pakistan media playing up his statement, he said, "I did not say no to a war with Pakistan. What I said is that war is not a solution. Security should have been provided there, as many tourists go to Kashmir. Providing security is whose responsibility? It is the Central government's responsibility. I said there was a failure."

"26 people were killed (in Pahalgam), 40 soldiers were killed (in Pulwama attack). So there is a failure of intelligence from the Government of India. I have said that the Government of India did not provide proper security. There should be war if it is inevitable, not that it should not be done at all. But, immediately, there is no need for war, this is what I have said," he added.

Pakistan media has played up Siddaramaiah's "no need for war" comments over the Pahalgam terror attack, to highlight that voices are emerging within India against war.

Siddaramaiah on Saturday had said there is no need for a war with Pakistan, but the central government should strengthen the security system.

"There is no need for war, stringent measures should be taken. The security system needs to be tightened. We are not in favour of war. There should be peace, people should have security, and the central government should take security measures...." he had said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he does not want to comment on what the Chief Minister has said, but noted that India has to be protected and that the Congress party has taken a stand on it.

"Peace, unity and integrity of this nation are important. Everyone's life is also important. We are all Indians. Indian National Congress has taken a stand on this matter, we are all committed to it and we stand by it under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The opposition BJP slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Pakistan media playing up his statement.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of acting like a "puppet" of an enemy nation, at a time when the country is facing a very sensitive situation, with the threat of war looming over the border.

Addressing Siddaramaiah as "Pakistan Ratna", Ashoka chided him, saying, he has become world famous in Pakistan overnight due to your childish and absurd statements.

"Congratulations to you. If you ever visit Pakistan again, you are guaranteed royal hospitality. It will not be surprising if the Pakistani government honours you with the highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, as a great peace ambassador who has advocated for Pakistan," he said in a post on 'X', with a clipping of a Pakistani news channel playing up Siddaramaiah's statement.

The presence of people like Siddaramaiah in public life is the biggest tragedy of our country, Ashoka added.

Condemning the CM's statement, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urged him to apologise to the people of the country and rectify his conduct.

"At a time when we all have to stand united on the Kashmir issue, Siddaramaiah's statement is condemnable. I condemn his statement. Such a statement by a Chief Minister does not fit for the position he holds. He should apologise to the people of the country and should rectify his conduct," he said.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said, people are aware that Siddaramaiah can stoop to any low for minority appeasement, but when it is a matter concerning the country, his point of view that there is no need for war is not right.

"India has never declared war, but for the protection of the country, what needs to be done, the Prime Minister will decide by discussing with all Chief Ministers," he said, as he urged Siddaramaiah to apologise to the nation.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the entire world is condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but it has become a habit for Congress leaders to talk lightly about the country without knowing the real situation.

"The entire world is expressing condolences. Most countries are telling India to teach the terrorists a lesson in a way that they understand. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a statement that we should not punish those involved in terrorist activities but strengthen our security. This is condemnable," he said in a post on 'X'.

In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, Amit Malviya in his 'X' post said, "Congress rushes to Pakistan's rescue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who owes his position to Muslim votes, is being quoted across Pakistan for suggesting that we focus on security measures in Kashmir instead of confronting Pakistan, despite them murdering Indian Hindus in cold blood, he added.