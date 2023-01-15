News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sibal hails Rahul, says yatra brings together society's disparate elements

Sibal hails Rahul, says yatra brings together society's disparate elements

By Asim Kamal
January 15, 2023 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying Rahul Gandhi has been able to bring together disparate elements of society and make them realise how important it is to ensure unity in the country.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sibal, who quit the Congress last year, said the party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra "optically" seems to have succeeded and gotten the support of non-Congress elements as well.

 

In an interview with PTI, Sibal said conceptually the yatra is a "wonderful idea".

"I think that he (Rahul), during the course of his march, has been able to bring together disparate elements of society and make them realise how important it is to ensure unity in our country and that respect for diversity is at the heart of our nation moving forward," the former Union minister said.

"Yes, Bharat Jodo Yatra is something that needs to be lauded. Now as far as its political impact is concerned, I think people are confusing the concept behind the yatra and relating it to a pure political act which I don't think it is," said Sibal.

He said what the yatra intends to do is to show to the people that there are two ideologies that they should choose from, with 'Bharat Jodo' being the one end of the spectrum as opposed to the other end "which we all know is represented by whom".

Sibal, who was among the leaders of the group of 23 that had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking large-scale organisational reforms, had quit the party last year and was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

Since quitting Congress, Sibal has refrained from commenting on its affairs.

Asked whether the yatra has succeeded, Sibal said, "To the extent conceptually, certainly, and what I see of the support within the public, of non-Congress elements, I would say that optically it seems to have succeeded."

Talking about Opposition unity, Sibal said with the Lok Sabha elections not too far away, leaders of the Opposition need to come together.

"How that will happen is something I cannot comment on. I think what we need today, apart from political collaboration among different political parties, is also a people's movement," he asserted.

Asked whether he would join the Bharat Jodo Yatra going forward, the senior Supreme Court advocate said, "I am trying to sort of take the yatra forward in courts."

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas and former army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, the NCP's Supriya Sule, and National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, have also joined the march at various points.

The Yatra, which is currently in Punjab after traversing the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30.

Several Opposition party chiefs and leaders have been invited for the Yatra's finale in Srinagar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Asim Kamal in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How's the prasad Mr Sibal: Jitin Prasada's payback
How's the prasad Mr Sibal: Jitin Prasada's payback
Lawyers petition AG for nod to sue Sibal for contempt
Lawyers petition AG for nod to sue Sibal for contempt
Gandhis should step aside, says Sibal; Cong hits back
Gandhis should step aside, says Sibal; Cong hits back
'Is one day cricket dying?' asks Yuvraj
'Is one day cricket dying?' asks Yuvraj
'Raise the roof': BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
'Raise the roof': BBL players fume over 'bizarre' rule
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
5 Indians among 68 killed in Nepal plane crash
PIX: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram
PIX: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Thiruvananthapuram
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sibal files for RS backed by SP, says quit Congress

Sibal files for RS backed by SP, says quit Congress

Worried for Congress, says Kapil Sibal

Worried for Congress, says Kapil Sibal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances