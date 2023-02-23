Should Rahul Get Rid Of That Beard?

Voting to elect 60 members of the state assembly in Meghalaya is scheduled for Monday, February 27. The results will be declared on Thursday, March 2.

Glimpses from electioneering in the state:

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in Shillong. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul says he has not decided yet what to do with the beard he grew during the Bharat Jodi Yatra.

IMAGE: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma speaks at an election rally at Daram playground, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills.

IMAGE: His sister and National Peoples Party leader Agatha K Sangma speaks at an election rally at Dalu, West Garo Hills.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee welcomed by folk artists at an election rally at Rajabala, West Garo Hills.

IMAGE: Mamata addresses an election rally at Rajabala, appropriately dressed for the occasion.

IMAGE: As is her nephew Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

