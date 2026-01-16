HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet; no injuries

Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet; no injuries

Source: PTI
January 16, 2026 00:46 IST

A brief moment of panic unfolded on Thursday when a short circuit filled with smoke a room where Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati was addressing a press conference.

IMAGE: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati. Photograph: ANI on X

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed it a security lapse and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

No casualties were reported in the incident, a party leader said.

 

"An investigation should be conducted into the security lapse that occurred during Ms Mayawati's address on her birthday. This is a serious matter and should be investigated from all angles," Yadav said in a post on X.

The incident occurred during the final moments of the press conference held at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Mayawati's 70th birthday.

Smoke was seen coming out of a bulb in the room, which led to a commotion.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told PTI that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring.

"As the wire got burnt, a small amount of smoke spread in the room. There was no fire, and no damage," he said.

Mayawati, who turned 70 on Thursday, observed the day across Uttar Pradesh as Jan Kalyankari Diwas.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
