Home  » News » Shootout Over Pizza!

Shootout Over Pizza!

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 13:15 IST
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

A woman was shot at by her sister-in-law's brother following a heated argument over sharing pizzas in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, the police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, the police said.

The matter came to light after the Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman, Saadma, was brought to the facility with a gunshot injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweria said.

"Initial investigation revealed that the victim's brother-in-law Zeeshan brought pizzas for the entire family on Wednesday. He gave them to everyone in the family, including Saadma, the wife of his younger brother Javed," the DCP said.

Zeeshan's wife Saadiya, who had a dispute with Saadma, got upset over her husband sharing food with her sister-in-law and this led to a fight between the three, the officer said.

"At night, Saadiya called her four brothers -- Muntahir (35), Tafseer (28), Shahzad (22) and Gulrej (31) -- to her home. Her brothers had an argument with her in-laws. During the argument, Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma," the DCP said.

Saadma sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The police have arrested Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej, and recovered one pistol, four live cartridges and one empty shell from them, he added.

"We are probing the matter from all angles. We are recording statements of the family members. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Describing the incident, one of the victim's family members said Zeeshan was distributing food when Saadiya allegedly objected.

"A fight erupted between Zeeshan, Saadiya and Saadma. Saadiya started smashing Saadma's head against the wall. She then left from there and called in her brothers who came from Ghaziabad. Her brothers abused all the family members and one of them shot Saadma," he said.

Listening to the gunshots, many neighbours gathered at the spot and locked Saadiya's brothers in a room, which led to their arrest.

"One of the accused who had a pistol tried to run away and opened fire in the air to create terror, but was overpowered by the local residents," the victim's relative added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
