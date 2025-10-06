Shirdi, Goa, Bastar... Amit Shah's Sunday Out

Glimpses of Home Minister Amit Shah's busy busy Sunday, crisscrossing India.

IMAGE: Amitbhai worships Shirdi Sai Baba at the temple in Ahilyanagar. All photographs: @AmitShah/X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A priest applies tilak to Amitbhai.

IMAGE: Amitbhai Shah performs a ritual as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule look on.

IMAGE: Amitbhai then flew to Taleigao in Goa where along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant he launched the Mhaje Ghar Yojana and other development projects.

IMAGE: Amitbhai and Pramod Sawant wave to the crowd at the launch of the Mhaje Ghar Yojana.

IMAGE: Amitbhai then took off for Bastar where along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he met Kamal Chandra Bhanj Dev, the current head of the Bastar royal family, and his family at the Bastar palace in Jagdalpur.

IMAGE: Amitbhai pays homage to the late Praveen Chandra Bhanj Dev at the Bastar palace.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff