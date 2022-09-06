News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde, minister attack Aaditya Thackeray for first time

Shinde, minister attack Aaditya Thackeray for first time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 06, 2022 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seems to have changed his strategy vis-a-vis Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and attacked him for criticising the rebel Shiv Sena leaders.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy Shiv Sena/Twitter

Shinde, whose rebellion with 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June, had always evaded making pointed comments against Uddhav and his son Aaditya who have been calling the rebels "traitors and backstabbers".

“Instead of responding to the criticism my work will speak for himself,” he used to say.

 

However, speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha on Monday night, Shinde appeared pulling no punches.

“He should know his age and speak accordingly. What we are today is because of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and his school of thought. But he and others drifted away from Balasaheb's thought for power which forced us to take this strong step (to rebel)," Shinde said when asked about Aaditya hurling "traitor" barb against the rebel MLAs.

Aaditya, a former minister, has held several rallies in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra to reinvigorate Shiv Sena in view of Shinde's rebellion.

Taking a cue from Shinde, his cabinet colleague Gulabrao Patil on Tuesday questioned Aaditya's stature.

“I became active in Shiv Sena when Aaditya was in a swaddle. He is just 32 now. What right does he have to criticise us? Who is he?" Patil asked.

“He can be the heir to the property of late Balasaheb or of Uddhav Thackeray but he cannot claim the (party's) legacy. We carried the saffron flag on our shoulders for 35 years, but now they are criticising us," he said without taking Aaditya's name.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP plans to use Eknath Shinde to capture Shiv Sena
BJP plans to use Eknath Shinde to capture Shiv Sena
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
Back in Goa after taking oath, here's what Shinde said
Talks could have solved CM post row with BJP: Shinde
Talks could have solved CM post row with BJP: Shinde
Longest drone delivery of medicine conducted in Bengal
Longest drone delivery of medicine conducted in Bengal
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain
INLD plans mega Oppn unity rally on Sep 25
INLD plans mega Oppn unity rally on Sep 25
Chandrachud bats for use of technology by judiciary
Chandrachud bats for use of technology by judiciary
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

Tomorrow Shinde may claim PM's post: Uddhav

Tomorrow Shinde may claim PM's post: Uddhav

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances