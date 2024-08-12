Sheikh Hasina's India stay will not hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh

A top adviser of Bangladesh's interim government on Monday said that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi.

IMAGE: A man walks past a graffiti that reads "our new secular Bangladesh" at the University of Dhaka area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 11, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Foreign affairs adviser Mhammed Touhid Hossain made the remarks when asked whether bilateral ties with India would be affected if Hasina's stay in India gets prolonged.

"This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that," he said, emphasising that bilateral relations are a big matter.

Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Hossain said bilateral relations are a relation of interest and friendship is also of interest. "Friendship does not exist if the interest is hurt."

He said the two sides -- Bangladesh and India -- have interests and they will follow those interests. Hossain said the relationship between the two countries "is not influenced by the presence of one individual in a country" while "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests".

Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, on the situation in Bangladesh and sought their support.

"We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people as we embark on charting a new future for Bangladesh," Hossain told the diplomats.

Hossain, a career diplomat and former foreign secretary, reaffirmed that Bangladesh was committed to upholding all agreements made with other countries.

The adviser accused the Awami League regime of committing gross human rights violations in their attempts to suppress a popular movement eventually resulting in its ouster.

"However, the sheer power of people ultimately led to the fall of all authoritarian regimes," Hossain said, adding that Bangladesh had experienced a "second liberation" last week driven by a mass uprising led by "our courageous students."

The adviser said the interim government was committed to meeting the renewed expectations of the people and expressed confidence that the international community would continue to support the interim government and the people of Bangladesh as they work towards a new future.

"Bangladesh is on the brink of a new beginning," he said.

The adviser informed the diplomats that the government has taken quick and decisive measures to restore law and order and bring back normalcy across the country.

Representatives from all diplomatic missions in Dhaka, including UN agencies, attended the briefing while they inquired about security measures, the Rohingya issue, and the current situation.

"We can assure that the safety and security of the diplomatic and consular premises and persons will remain one of our core priorities," Hossain said, adding the interim government remained sensitized to the need to ensure the protection of all foreign citizens.

Hossain said that the government would remain focused on a smooth transition to 'inclusive and pluralistic electoral democracy as soon as possible.'

During his first press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday, Hossain was asked about the possibility of bringing home Hasina. He replied that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the law ministry while his office would respond only if that ministry makes any such request.

"Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests," said Hossain, whose position is equivalent to a minister.

"We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all ... including India and China," said Hossain, who previously served as a deputy high commissioner to India.

When asked about the interim government's approach towards India, Hossain said both countries share a strong and deep bond.

"(But) it is important that people feel India is a good friend of Bangladesh...We want that, we want to advance the (Dhaka-Delhi) relation towards that direction," said Hossain, a career diplomat and former foreign secretary.