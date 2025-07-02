HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in jail by ICT

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months in jail by ICT

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 15:38 IST

x

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), according to a local media report.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

The verdict was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

In the same verdict, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison.

 

This marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Unwilling to Extradite Hasina
India Unwilling to Extradite Hasina
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina
'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina
They mustn't think ...: Sheikh Hasina issues stern warning
They mustn't think ...: Sheikh Hasina issues stern warning
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

2025's Best Movies So Far

webstory image 3

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

VIDEOS

Electricity and Internet crisis disrupt life in PoK's Muzaffarabad2:13

Electricity and Internet crisis disrupt life in PoK's...

PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour, longest diplomatic visit in 10 years3:16

PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour, longest diplomatic...

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river1:02

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD