Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination for Pak PM's post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 10, 2022 17:01 IST
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan.

IMAGE: Leader of the opposition in Pakistan Shehbaz Sherif. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The move came hours after Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

 

'Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!' he tweeted.

Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Shehbaz's name for prime minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting last month.

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.

PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party's vice-chairman.

The National Assembly Secretariat had earlier announced the time for the submission of nomination papers and scrutiny for the election of premier and leader of the house.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next PM of Pakistan
Pak Parl to meet again on Monday to elect new PM
Party rallies behind Imran as Pak set to elect new PM
Atheist meet in Pune deferred, cops cite 'Ram Navmi'
High 5G spectrum prices put pressure on telcos
Retail sales of EVs zoom over three-fold in FY22
Put your own house in order: Maya's counter to Rahul
The War Against Coronavirus

Imran tried to sack Army chief before ouster: Reports

Welcome back to 'purana Pakistan', says Bilawal

