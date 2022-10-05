News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shah's visit: Mufti claims she's under house arrest, J-K police denies

Shah's visit: Mufti claims she's under house arrest, J-K police denies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2022 12:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir Police engaged in a Twitter spat on Wednesday after she claimed that she was placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting an area in north Kashmir.

IMAGE: Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: Imran Nissar/ANI Photo

The police rebutted the claims of the People's Democratic Party chief and said she was free to travel anywhere.

Mehbooba claimed that since Union Home Minister Amit Shah was travelling to Baramulla, 54 kilometres from Srinagar, in north Kashmir and addressing a public rally there, she had been stopped from attending a wedding of a party worker in Pattan, 27 kilometres from Srinagar.

 

'While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding. If an ex CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner,' she said in a tweet and tagged the home minister and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

She also put out pictures of the alleged locking of the door of the main gate of her house.

However, almost 40 minutes later, the Srinagar Police tweeted that there were no restrictions on her travel to Pattan.

The police even claimed that she herself had locked the gate from inside.

'It is clarified that no restriction of any kind (of) travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow (sic). There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel,' the police said in the tweet.

They also put out pictures of her gate with no locks from the outside.

This was quickly rebutted by Mehbooba who said the Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla had informed her on Tuesday night that she would not be allowed to travel.

She claimed that the police were 'now lying through their teeth'.

'I was informed last night by SP (SSP) Baramulla @bhatray that I wouldn't be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today @JmuKmrPolice have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks,' she said in a tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
Kashmir Politics Stands Bereft Of Its Propellers
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
2026 C'wealth Games to have shooting; wrestling axed
2026 C'wealth Games to have shooting; wrestling axed
Report to office at least 3 days/week: Wipro to staff
Report to office at least 3 days/week: Wipro to staff
Navratri: Like Little Triaksha's Style?
Navratri: Like Little Triaksha's Style?
Now, medical device resellers need to register
Now, medical device resellers need to register
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances