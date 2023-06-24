Shah to chair all-party meeting on Manipur situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair an all-party meeting today in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the inauguration of the third and final high profile event of the Vitasta’ cultural festival at SKICC, in Srinagar. Photograph: @AmitShah/Twitter

The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm.

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25. Data services have also been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said the unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur has "left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation" while appealing for peace and harmony in the state.

Questioning the timing of the all-party meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is being convened at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit overseas, which shows that the meeting isn't important to him.