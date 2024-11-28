News
Several Trump 2.0 appointees receive bomb, swatting threats

By Lalit K Jha
November 28, 2024 09:29 IST
Several Cabinet-level nominations and appointees to senior administrative positions and their family members have received threats, United States President-elect Donald Trump's spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Susie Wiles, who will be his White House chief of staff. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Law enforcement agencies have taken action against those threats.

Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them, said Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman.

 

These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'. In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted.

President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action, she said.

President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us, Leavitt said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
