Rediff.com  » News » 15 dead, dozens hurt in Czech varsity shooting; gunman killed: Police

15 dead, dozens hurt in Czech varsity shooting; gunman killed: Police

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 21, 2023 23:49 IST
A deadly shooting at a university in Prague has killed several people and injured dozens others, the Czech police said.

IMAGE: Police officers walk past ambulances parked near the area of the shooting at one of the buildings of Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, December 21, 2023. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

A Daily Mail Online report claimed that at least 15 people were killed in the shooting and the gunman is reportedly a student of the same university.

 

The accused, who is in his early 20s, allegedly killed his father in the town of Hostoun around two hours before he opened fire at the people in the university, according to the report.

The police said that the shooter has been eliminated and the people from the building have been evacuated.

The police have not specified the number of people who have been killed or injured.

In a post shared on X, Czech police said, "The shooter has been eliminated !!! The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured."

"The police are currently intervening at the scene, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are completely cordoned off," Czech police posted on the social media platform X, CNN reported.

The police have urged citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house as police intervention is being conducted.

According to the Czech police, the incident took place at the philosophy building of Charles University in central Prague, CNN reported.

Taking to X, the Czech police said, "We urge citizens not to stay in the immediate vicinity and not to leave the house. The police intervention is still ongoing." 

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
