HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on

7 dead as cloudburst hits J-K's Kathua; rescue ops on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 17, 2025 11:28 IST

x

At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said.

IMAGE: Locals rescue a woman buried under mud after cloudburst strikes Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains in the district.

District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma along with senior civil and police officers have rushed to the scene to supervise the rescue and relief operation.

While five persons lost their lives in Jodh Ghati which was hit by the cloudburst, snapping access to the village and causing damage to some houses, two persons lost their lives in landslide triggered by rains at Janglote area, the officials said.

 

They said five persons were evacuated to hospital from Jodh Ghati where a joint rescue operation by police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers are continuing.

The officials said landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in Lakhanpur police station area but there was no major report of damage.

The heavy rains have led to a sharp increase in the level in most of the water bodies with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people.

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.

It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kathua.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

J-K cloudburst: 60 dead, 69 missing, over 100 hurt
J-K cloudburst: 60 dead, 69 missing, over 100 hurt
Kishtwar: Mud-covered bodies, survivors reveal horror
Kishtwar: Mud-covered bodies, survivors reveal horror
J-K flashflood: Hope fades for missing; search underway
J-K flashflood: Hope fades for missing; search underway
J-K flashflood: Man rescued alive after 30 hrs under debris
J-K flashflood: Man rescued alive after 30 hrs under debris
Kishtwar tragedy: A father searches for his daughter
Kishtwar tragedy: A father searches for his daughter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Impressive Hare Krishna Temples Abroad

webstory image 2

6 Places To Mark Lord Krishna's Birthday

webstory image 3

7 Spots To Head To For Dahi Handi In Mumbai & Pune

VIDEOS

'Moment of pride': Shubhanshu Shukla returns home4:13

'Moment of pride': Shubhanshu Shukla returns home

Manipur: Natural retreat near Imphal draws tourists2:39

Manipur: Natural retreat near Imphal draws tourists

Raveena stuns in green!1:06

Raveena stuns in green!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV