Home  » News » Seven arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Seven arrested over Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 20, 2025 15:16 IST

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, the interim government announced on Saturday.

IMAGE: Activists of Inqilab Moncho gather for the funeral procession of their slain leader, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dipu Chandra Das, 25, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh city on Thursday.

In a statement on X, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case.

 

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested range from 19 to 46, it said.

According to the police, Das, a factory worker, was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.

The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
