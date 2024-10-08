News
Home  » News » Senior journalist arrested in Gujarat in GST 'scam'

Senior journalist arrested in Gujarat in GST 'scam'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 08, 2024 14:27 IST
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a senior journalist with a leading newspaper in Gujarat in an alleged Goods and Service Tax (GST) scam, officials said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Following detailed questioning, journalist Mahesh Langa was arrested by the Crime Branch on Tuesday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian said.

"The central GST had found some suspicious transactions in bogus firms floated in the name of Mahesh Langa's wife and father using forged documents. Langa has been arrested for further investigation," he said.

 

On Monday, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch registered a first information report (FIR) against several persons and entities after getting a complaint from central GST over an alleged scam of floating bogus firms with an intent to defraud the government by availing bogus input tax credit through fraudulent transactions, a release by the Crime Branch said.

After registration of the FIR, the Crime Branch along with Gujarat's Economic Offences Wing raided 14 different locations across the state including in Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda and Bhavnagar.

'It appears that there is an involvement of over 200 fraudulently created firms working across the country in an organised manner to defraud the government exchequer by availing bogus input tax credit. Forged documents and identities were used for the creation of such firms for tax evasion,' said the release.

There is a 'large group' working towards a conspiracy of causing financial loss to the tune of crores of rupees to the country by way of using forged bills and documents, it said.

Some of the entities named as accused in the FIR include Dhruvi Enterprise, Om Construction, Raj Infra, Haresh Construction Company and DA Enterprise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
