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Home  » News » Ambdas Danve, Maharashtra Politician, Targeted with Death Threats

Ambdas Danve, Maharashtra Politician, Targeted with Death Threats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 18:27 IST

A Maharashtra politician, Ambdas Danve, is under police protection after receiving multiple death threats, raising concerns about political tensions and safety.

Key Points

  • Former Maharashtra opposition leader Ambdas Danve has received multiple death threats, prompting a police investigation.
  • The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader reported the threats after receiving numerous calls since March 12.
  • Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against an unidentified person in connection with the threats.
  • Danve stated he is unsure of the motive behind the threats, suggesting it could be related to past elections or other rivalries.

Former leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, Ambdas Danve, has received multiple threat calls in the last four days, leading to the registration of a non-cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified person at a local police station.

The caller allegedly threatened to kill the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

 

"Politicians receive such threats. I received multiple threat calls since March 12. Though I switched off my phone, the calls didn't stop, following which I met the police commissioner and lodged a complaint at a police station," Danve told reporters.

He, however, couldn't identify the reason behind the sudden spike in threat calls, saying it is the police's job to investigate the matter.

"I have played a key role in several elections since 1996. I don't know whether the threats are related to poll rivalry or any other reason. I have lodged a complaint with the police," Danve added.

An official said the complaint was lodged by Danve's PA, leading to the registration of a non-cognisable (NC) case at Kranti Chowk police station under section 351 (4) of BNS against an unidentified person.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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