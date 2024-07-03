News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Security increased outside Rahul Gandhi's residence

Security increased outside Rahul Gandhi's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2024 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police has stepped up security outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence following an intelligence input of disturbance by right wing groups, sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Tejasvi Surya and other party leaders stage a protest against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in the Parliament, at Congress Party HQ In New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

One platoon of paramilitary, including the local police personnel, have been deployed around Gandhi's residence, sources said.

Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party had created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

 

Sources said an input regarding disturbance by right wing group members was received on Tuesday after which the security has been increased around the Congress leader's residence in central Delhi.

The police have suspected the people may gather with placard or hoardings outside his residence.

The local police has been asked to increase the vigil for 24 hours around his residence, sources said.

Gandhi enjoys Z plus security with L (advanced security liaison) category under the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel.

On Wednesday, the Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest here over Gandhi's remarks against the saffron party and sought an apology from him.

The protesters assembled near Jaisalmer House and tried to move towards the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, raising slogans against Gandhi and his party.

On June 27, a group of men pasted posters outside the residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi in central Delhi, demanding his suspension from the Lok Sabha, for his remark during oath ceremony in the Lok Sabha.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?
Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?
Rahul's remarks in LS on Hindus, PM expunged amid row
Rahul's remarks in LS on Hindus, PM expunged amid row
Unacademy hands pink slips to 250 more employees
Unacademy hands pink slips to 250 more employees
Excise case: Kejriwal's custody extended till July 12
Excise case: Kejriwal's custody extended till July 12
Victory Parade For Rohit & Co In Mumbai
Victory Parade For Rohit & Co In Mumbai
Major changes unlikely in Pakistan despite T20 WC flop
Major changes unlikely in Pakistan despite T20 WC flop
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi's Rahul-Sized Headache

Modi's Rahul-Sized Headache

Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!

Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances