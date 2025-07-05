HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » SDRF Executes Dramatic Rescue

SDRF Executes Dramatic Rescue

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 05, 2025 11:07 IST

IMAGE: A man stranded in the Tawi river rescued by SDRF personnel. Photograph: ANI

The beekeeper who wants to become an IAS officer.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Jammu's girls learn self-defence.

The majestic Gira waterfall.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

 

Jammu's Girls Learn Self-Defence
Location: Jammu

The Jammu Rastriya Sewika Samiti's 15-day special self-defence camp was aimed at empowering young girls in the region.

 

She Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer
Location: Anantnag

And till she does, Tabasum Bashir from the Shangus village in Anantnag has turned beekeeping into a sustainable source of income for her family.

 

 

The Majestic Gira Waterfall
Location: Dang

That's why the rains are a waterfall's best friend.

 

Doon Valley Snuggles Under A Blanket Of Clouds
Location: Dehradun

S-p-e-c-t-u-l-a-r!

 

Anil, Boney Visit Parmarth Niketan
Location: Rishikesh

Here's what the Kapoor brothers did there.

 

 

SDRF Executes Dramatic Rescue
Location: Jammu

A man was trapped in the Tawi river.

These bravehearts saved his life.

 

 

Photograph curated by Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
