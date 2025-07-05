The beekeeper who wants to become an IAS officer.
Jammu's Girls Learn Self-Defence
Location: Jammu
The Jammu Rastriya Sewika Samiti's 15-day special self-defence camp was aimed at empowering young girls in the region.
She Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer
Location: Anantnag
And till she does, Tabasum Bashir from the Shangus village in Anantnag has turned beekeeping into a sustainable source of income for her family.
The Majestic Gira Waterfall
Location: Dang
That's why the rains are a waterfall's best friend.
Doon Valley Snuggles Under A Blanket Of Clouds
Location: Dehradun
S-p-e-c-t-u-l-a-r!
Anil, Boney Visit Parmarth Niketan
Location: Rishikesh
Here's what the Kapoor brothers did there.
SDRF Executes Dramatic Rescue
Location: Jammu
A man was trapped in the Tawi river.
These bravehearts saved his life.
