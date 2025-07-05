IMAGE: A man stranded in the Tawi river rescued by SDRF personnel. Photograph: ANI

The beekeeper who wants to become an IAS officer.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Jammu's girls learn self-defence.

The majestic Gira waterfall.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Jammu's Girls Learn Self-Defence

Location: Jammu

The Jammu Rastriya Sewika Samiti's 15-day special self-defence camp was aimed at empowering young girls in the region.

She Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer

Location: Anantnag

And till she does, Tabasum Bashir from the Shangus village in Anantnag has turned beekeeping into a sustainable source of income for her family.

The Majestic Gira Waterfall

Location: Dang

That's why the rains are a waterfall's best friend.

Doon Valley Snuggles Under A Blanket Of Clouds

Location: Dehradun

S-p-e-c-t-u-l-a-r!

Anil, Boney Visit Parmarth Niketan

Location: Rishikesh

Here's what the Kapoor brothers did there.

SDRF Executes Dramatic Rescue

Location: Jammu

A man was trapped in the Tawi river.

These bravehearts saved his life.

