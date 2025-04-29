HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC won't make public Pegasus security breach report

SC won't make public Pegasus security breach report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 12:55 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will not disclose any report that touches the security and sovereignty of the country but indicated that it may address individual apprehensions of privacy breach.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said the report of the technical committee should not be made a document for discussion on the streets.

"Any report which touches the security and sovereignty of the country will not be touched. But individuals who want to know whether they are included, that can be informed. Yes, individual apprehension must be addressed but it cannot be made a document for discussion on the streets," the bench observed.

 

The top court also said it will have to examine to what extent the technical panel report can be shared with individuals.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is a US district court judgment. "WhatsApp itself has disclosed here. Not a third party. WhatsApp has said about the hacking," Sibal said.

The apex court said it will hear the matter on July 30.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian cellphone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC to hear Pegasus spyware probe pleas on April 29
SC to hear Pegasus spyware probe pleas on April 29
Decoded: All you wanted to know about Pegasus
Decoded: All you wanted to know about Pegasus
Apple warns iPhone users of Pegasus-like attacks
Apple warns iPhone users of Pegasus-like attacks
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain breach amid row
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain breach amid row
'Pegasus may have spied on over 40 Indian journalists'
'Pegasus may have spied on over 40 Indian journalists'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

webstory image 3

From The Valley To Your Plate: 10 Kashmiri Favourites

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie0:46

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL century2:04

Bihar celebrates Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL century

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in Mumbai's Bandra1:36

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD