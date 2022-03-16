News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea against hijab verdict after Holi holidays

SC to hear plea against hijab verdict after Holi holidays

Source: PTI
March 16, 2022 11:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka high court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for some students, that urgent hearing was needed keeping in mind the upcoming examinations.

 

”The urgency is that there are many girls who have to appear in examinations,” the senior lawyer told the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

”Others also mentioned, let us see...we will list after the vacations. Give us time,” the CJI said.

Some petitions have been filed against the full bench high court verdict on the case in which it was held that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith under Article 25 of the constitution.

The high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
