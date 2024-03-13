News
SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law

SC to hear plea against appointment of EC under new law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 13, 2024 13:44 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 15 a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and the election commissioners.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge.) of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the 14th National Voters' Day celebrations, at Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi on January 25, 2024. Photograph: Election Commission of India on Facebook

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking urgent listing of the plea and said it will be listed on Friday.

“I just got the message from the CJI that it will be listed on Friday,” Justice Khanna said.

 

The NGO challenges the validity of a provision of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

Under the new law, the selection panel includes the prime minister as the chairperson and the leader of opposition and a union minister nominated by the PM are the two members of it.

The NGO has moved the top court after Election Commissioner Arun Goel put in his papers recently.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
