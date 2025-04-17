HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC to examine secular succession law over Shariat for Muslims

SC to examine secular succession law over Shariat for Muslims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
April 17, 2025 11:53 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a contentious issue whether Muslims can be governed by secular Indian succession law to deal with ancestral properties instead of Shariat without renouncing their faith.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of a plea filed by Naushad K K, a resident of Kerala's Thrissur district, that he wanted to be governed by the succession law instead of Shariat without leaving Islam as his religion.

It issued notices to the Centre and the Kerala government on his plea and asked them to file their responses.

 

The bench ordered tagging of the plea with similar pending cases on the issue.

Earlier this year, the bench had agreed to consider a plea of Safiya P M, a resident of Alappuzha and general secretary of 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala', that she is a non-believer Muslim woman and wanted to deal with her ancestral properties properties under the succession laws instead of Shariat.

Another similar plea filed in 2016 by 'Quran Sunnat Society' is also pending in the top court which will now hear the three petitions together.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
