Rediff.com  » News » SC stays Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel

SC stays Centre's ban on MediaOne news channel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 15, 2022 16:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed till further orders the January 31 order of the Centre banning telecast of Malayalam news channel 'MediaOne' on security grounds.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that the news and current affairs channel will continue its operations as it was operating prior to the ban of telecast.

The bench left the question open on whether content of files on the basis of which the ban order was passed be given to the channel to enable it to defend itself.

 

The top court asked the Centre to file a detailed counter affidavit by March 26 on the appeals filed by the channel against the High Court order.

On March 10, the top court had sought response from the Centre on the channel's plea of against the Kerala High Court order upholding the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
