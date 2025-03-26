HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling

SC stays Allahabad HC's 'grabbing breast not rape' ruling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 11:41 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the observations made in an order of the Allahabad High Court which said mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to offence of rape.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed it was pained to say that some of the observations made in the high court order depicted total insensitiveness and an inhuman approach.

The bench issued notice to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others seeking their responses in the suo motu proceedings initiated over the high court's March 17 order.

 

The apex court has taken cognisance on its own of the controversial order.

The high court on March 17 ruled that mere grabbing of the breast and pulling the 'pyjama' string do not amount to offence of rape but such offence falls under the ambit of assault or use of criminal force against any woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked.

The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra on a revision petition filed by two persons who moved the court, challenging the order of a special judge of Kasganj by which the court had summoned them under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code apart from other sections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Grabbing of breast, breaking pyjami string not rape: HC
Grabbing of breast, breaking pyjami string not rape: HC
Deeply shameful: MPs on Allahabad HC's 'not rape' ruling
Deeply shameful: MPs on Allahabad HC's 'not rape' ruling
#SpeakUp: 'When I was touched inappropriately'
#SpeakUp: 'When I was touched inappropriately'
'Every time I hear: Be safe, I cringe'
'Every time I hear: Be safe, I cringe'
Touching lips sans sexual intent not POCSO offence: HC
Touching lips sans sexual intent not POCSO offence: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What They Did Before Becoming Stars

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

IPL 2025: Which Captain Earns The Most?

VIDEOS

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with fractured hand0:37

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with fractured hand

Ruckus during Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha6:30

Ruckus during Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra0:45

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD