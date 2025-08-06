HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC sets aside HC order on naming welfare scheme after CM

SC sets aside HC order on naming welfare scheme after CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 14:00 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Madras high court order asking the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates a beneficiary with his son and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during the second phase of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' (Kalaignar Women's Rights Assistance Scheme), Chennai, November 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on All India Anna DMK leader C Ve Shanmugam for filing the plea in Madras high xourt.

The top court said the plea against using name of CM on Tamil Nadu's welfare schemes was unwarranted and abuse of the process of the law.

 

The Madras high court on July 31 restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living persons.

It also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any DMK insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by Shanmugam.

The MP had challenged the naming and promotion of the government's public outreach programme titled 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin with you), alleging that it violated established norms.

While the bench clarified that the order did not prevent the state from launching, implementing, or operating any welfare schemes, it stated the restrictions applied solely to the nomenclature and promotional content associated with such schemes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CB-CID to probe TN Dalit techie's murder case; Goondas Act invoked
CB-CID to probe TN Dalit techie's murder case; Goondas Act invoked
'Need a football court!': SC on 2000 accused in Senthil Balaji case
'Need a football court!': SC on 2000 accused in Senthil Balaji case
'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'
'Such Laws Are Designed To Terrorise People'
President's Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months
President's Rule in Manipur extended by 6 months
SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in loan scam case, directs him to surrender in 2 weeks
SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in loan scam case, directs him to surrender in 2 weeks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

webstory image 2

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World

webstory image 3

Vivo Y400 5G Lands In India With 32 MP Selfie Power

VIDEOS

Bansuri Swaraj, other leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary1:43

Bansuri Swaraj, other leaders pay tribute to Sushma...

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying Infrastructure Challenges4:57

Arunachal's Kibithoo Village Shines Amid Nature, Defying...

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD