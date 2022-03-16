News
Rediff.com  » News » SC seeks UP's response on plea challenging Ashish Mishra's bail

SC seeks UP's response on plea challenging Ashish Mishra's bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 16, 2022 13:11 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the grant of bail by the Allahabad high court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

 

A special bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions that one of the witnesses has been attacked and asked the state to ensure protection of witnesses of the case.

Three family members of farmers who were killed in the violence have sought a stay on the February 10 bail order of the high court, saying the verdict was 'unsustainable in the eyes of law as there has been no meaningful and effective assistance by the state to the court in the matter'.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV following which the driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.

