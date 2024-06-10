News
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects US citizen's plea for asylum in India, says courts in America too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 10, 2024 20:29 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of US citizen Claude David Convis seeking asylum in India on grounds including that he feared persecution if he returned to his homeland.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Observing that there are courts in the US and the government there will take care of his apprehensions, a vacation bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta did not allow the plea of Convis who claimed to have discovered an alternative to petroleum.

 

"We are not here to take care of (you). Your government will take care of that. There are courts in the US also," the bench said while dismissing his petition which had sought a direction to the Centre to grant him asylum.

The US citizen, who appeared and argued in person before the bench, said if he left India, he would be "cornered".

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who was earlier asked to take instruction from the Centre on the issue, told the bench that the visa of Convis was set to expire on December 9, 2024.

The bench asked whether the US citizen was facing any kind of prosecution. The answer came in negative.

While dismissing the plea, the bench said the US administration will take care of his issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
